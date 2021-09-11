Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Trading Down 0.4%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68.

Get Tailwind International Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Tailwind International Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.