TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) versus Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Critical Comparison

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 18.28% 20.70% 10.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $9.36 billion 2.25 $1.50 billion N/A N/A

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband. The Consumer segment offers fixed wireline telecommunications services, pay television, data, and internet services to home customers. The Enterprise segment provides end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The WIB segment includes interconnection services, leased lines, satellite, VSAT, broadband access, information technology services, data and internet services to Other Licensed Operator companies and institutions. The Others segment deals with Digital Service Operating Segments that does not meet the disclosure requirements for a reportable segments. The company was founded on September 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

