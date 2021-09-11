Tapmydata Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $26,173.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.00431156 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002586 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.50 or 0.01266107 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.