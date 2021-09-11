Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TARS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $458.80 million and a P/E ratio of -5.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,131,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,701 shares of company stock worth $4,442,525 in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $12,838,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 153,055 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,927,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.