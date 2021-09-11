Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

