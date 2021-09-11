Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 8,005 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 135.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Neogen were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Neogen by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

