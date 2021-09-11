Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

NYSE ADC opened at $70.19 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

