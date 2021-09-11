Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $593,000 Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Appian were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Appian by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after purchasing an additional 325,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Appian by 174.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 269,518 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Appian by 116.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $13,388,000. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $101.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.30 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average is $121.96. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

