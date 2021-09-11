Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,280,000 after buying an additional 1,450,593 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after purchasing an additional 224,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Bankshares by 25.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 708,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 145,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $33.47 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

