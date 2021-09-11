Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

