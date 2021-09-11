Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,673 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rayonier were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 41.2% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

RYN stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.