Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$32.03 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$15.67 and a 12-month high of C$32.50. The stock has a market cap of C$17.06 billion and a PE ratio of 105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

