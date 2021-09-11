Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $432.82 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $301.76 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.97 and a 200-day moving average of $425.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

