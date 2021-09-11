Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

