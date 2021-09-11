Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:TVE opened at $26.80 on Friday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

