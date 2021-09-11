Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $50.00 at Cowen

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

