The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,066.23 ($13.93) and last traded at GBX 1,076 ($14.06). Approximately 118,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 145,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,047.87. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

Get The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust alerts:

In other news, insider David Kidd bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 998 ($13.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,900 ($65,194.67).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.