The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.91 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.