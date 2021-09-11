The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

