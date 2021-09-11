The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,524,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SAM. lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $864.06.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $20,028,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $542.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $716.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $973.51. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $510.25 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.