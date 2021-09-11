The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $775.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $850.00 to $775.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $864.06.

SAM opened at $542.82 on Thursday. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $510.25 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $716.02 and its 200-day moving average is $973.51.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total value of $2,508,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,750 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

