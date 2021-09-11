The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,753 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of The Brink’s worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Brink’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Brink’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Brink’s by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in The Brink’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Brink’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BCO opened at $73.43 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

