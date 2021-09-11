The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) vs. CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Head to Head Review

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group 16.35% 6.64% 5.73% CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group $348.66 million 20.66 $52.10 million $0.61 139.52 CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A -$185.78 million N/A N/A

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Descartes Systems Group and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group 0 4 6 0 2.60 CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus price target of $85.94, suggesting a potential upside of 0.98%. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.86%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management. The company was founded on May 22, 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

