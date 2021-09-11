The Descartes Systems Group’s (DSGX) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.65.

Shares of DSGX opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

