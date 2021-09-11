The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

