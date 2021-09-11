The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 104,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

