The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 341,876 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $58,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG opened at $68.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $70.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

