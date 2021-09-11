The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 267.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 53.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $501,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

