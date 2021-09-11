The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Raised by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,239,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,162. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.28.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

