The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on The North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

NNWWF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The North West has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

