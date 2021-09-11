The Southern (NYSE:SO) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SO. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Southern has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.69.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The Southern has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,747 shares of company stock worth $5,645,434 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

