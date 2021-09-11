The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLNCF. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of The Valens from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Valens from C$3.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of VLNCF stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The Valens has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.31.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

