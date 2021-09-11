TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 47.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter worth about $259,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $124.02 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $128.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

