TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $567.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $534.12 and its 200-day moving average is $460.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

