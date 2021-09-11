TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,130 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $28,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,510 shares of company stock worth $1,799,547. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IIPR stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.