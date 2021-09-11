Titan Coin (TTN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $152.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 92.7% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.25 million and $152.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005698 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009475 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.