TMX Group (TSE:X) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$139.59 and last traded at C$139.61. Approximately 38,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 113,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TMX Group to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$155.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$136.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.64%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

