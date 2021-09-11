Todd Michael Wood Sells 442 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 442 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $15,991.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,329,096.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $107,329.60.

DermTech stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

