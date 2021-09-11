Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

TMP stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

