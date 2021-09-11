Top Ships’ (TOPS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 802,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,561. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOPS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

