TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $225.29 on Thursday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $146.50 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TopBuild by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.