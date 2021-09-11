TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $231.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TopBuild have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue as the company reported solid second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom line not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. Robust demand on solid U.S. housing market fundamentals, higher sales volumes, increased selling prices and improved productivity have been benefitting the company. TopBuild’s systematic inorganic strategy will supplement its organic growth and expand access to additional markets and products. Also, the company's strength in the Insulation Installation business and improving repair and remodeling activities raises hope. Of late, earnings estimates for the company's 2021 earnings have moved up. However, higher material costs and labor shortages are causes of concern.”

BLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.67.

NYSE BLD opened at $225.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $146.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

