Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.32.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$13.45 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.67 and a 1 year high of C$22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.48.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

