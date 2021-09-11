Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.46, but opened at $21.30. Torrid shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 11,701 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CURV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

