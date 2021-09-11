TOWER (TOWER) Price Tops $0.0418

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One TOWER coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOWER has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TOWER

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

