Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Underperform”

Scotiabank lowered shares of Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRZBF. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. Transat A.T. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.89.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

