Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

TCL.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.22.

Shares of TCL.A stock opened at C$22.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.42. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$15.47 and a 1 year high of C$26.45.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

