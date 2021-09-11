Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.100-$7.300 EPS.

Shares of TNL stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,904. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

