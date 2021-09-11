Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

TOLWF opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

