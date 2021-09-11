Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMQ. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trilogy Metals to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:TMQ opened at C$2.52 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$364.00 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

